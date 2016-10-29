Public meeting on future of Collyweston

People are being urged to have their say on the future of Collyweston as the village looks to create a neighbourhood plan.

Many questions about the future of the village will be answered at a free public event on Sunday, November 6, from 2pm to 4pm in the village hall. Guest speaker Elaine O’Leary will explain how a neighbourhood plan would give a lot more power to the people of Collyweston when it comes to deciding planning applications – and also how a bigger share of the Community Infrastructure Levy that is charged on every new dwelling would come back to the village once the Plan is adopted, to be spent on village amenities.

Refreshments will be available, courtesy of the Collyweston Playing Field Association.

On the same day at the same time, the association will be showing the plans for the final phase of its improvement of facilities. This includes a new fully-fitted clubhouse, with changing rooms, showers and a kitchen, and an extended car park with a secure bike rack.

Association members will be there to answer any questions.