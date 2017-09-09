Publicity staff help make centre great

Stamford Arts Centre has a reputation as being a great place for entertainment and behind the scenes two women are making sure the venue continues to deliver the goods.

Brigitte Emery and Samantha Gough are the centre’s new arts and publicity assistants and joined the team earlier this year. Samantha has worked in press and publicity roles including a position at the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln, while Brigitte comes from an event management background and has worked for the Science Museum and Somerset House in London.

The pair are responsible for promoting shows and events such as workshops. They help to market events by producing things like brochures and the centre’s booklet on workshops - as well as engaging with the public both through social media and by getting out in the community, whether that be by visiting schools or talking to people in the street.

Often they will come up with ideas for events such as the Minions family open day, which took place at the centre in February.

And the centre’s location in the heart of Stamford is something the pair try and capitalise on.

Samantha said: “We are right in the centre of the community and we try and promote that. I like going out to schools taking brochures and meeting people just so people put a face to name.”

And both women love their roles. Brigitte said:“I really wanted to get back to a sense of community. Having an arts centre does help to get that.”

The women also attend the events themselves in order to ensure that customers are getting the best experience.

Samantha, 34, said: “One of the many things I enjoy is bringing my family to things so I can give my feedback. Some of it is market research - what we can do to improve things and encourage more people to come in.”

District council leader Matthew Lee added: “We have great team at the arts centre. Brigitte and Sam are incredibly enthusiastic ambassadors and are doing a great job spreading the word about our fantastic line-up.”