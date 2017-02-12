Search

Pudding Lane goes up in flames as pupils bring Great Fire of London topic to life

Great Fire of London exercise at Bourne Abbey Academy

Great Fire of London exercise at Bourne Abbey Academy

0
Have your say

Schoolchildren bought their Great Fire of London topic to life by creating their own Pudding Lane and watching it go up in flames.

Year 2 pupils at Bourne Abbey Church of England Primary Academy were joined by a crew from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue for the exercise this week.

Great Fire of London exercise at Bourne Abbey Academy

Great Fire of London exercise at Bourne Abbey Academy

Tudor-style houses which the boys and girls had made out of card were set alight in the playground before being extinguished by firefighters.

Year 2 teacher Saskia Joyles said: “Our fire began in the bakery and spread to nearby houses.

“After the fire was out, there was an opportunity for the children to speak to the firefighters and take a look around the fire engine.

“They also listened to a talk about fire safety. It was a very informative day.”

Great Fire of London exercise at Bourne Abbey Academy

Great Fire of London exercise at Bourne Abbey Academy

Great Fire of London exercise at Bourne Abbey Academy

Great Fire of London exercise at Bourne Abbey Academy