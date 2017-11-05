Pumpkin day attracts crowds

Riverford Farm near Thornhaugh opened its gates to 1,500 visitors for their annual Pumpkin Day event on Saturday.

Families from across the area pulled on their wellies and joined the organic farmers for pumpkin carving, face painting, tractor rides, live music, tasty organic food and a dose of fresh farm air.

There was also a Human VegMachine, where participants matched veg in the style of a fruit machine to win prizes.

Riverford founder Guy Watson, said: “Pumpkin Day is a highlight of the year for us. Customers love being able to come to the farm, they hear so much about in their weekly veg box newsletters and see where we grow our veg.”