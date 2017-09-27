Pupils are versed in poetry

Youngsters were joined by a poet to pen verse to mark National Poetry Day.

Michaela Morgan, the National Poetry Day ambassadorm hosted the workshop at Leighfield Primary School, in Uppingham.

Pupils created poems around the National Poetry Day’s theme of freedom last week.

Class teacher, Lucy Stephenson, from Uppingham, said: “National Poetry Day is a perfect opportunity for children to develop language and to appreciate the wonderful nuances that the English language offers.

“It was fantastic to have a National Poetry Day ambassador in the school – the children were so excited with Michaela’s visit.”

The children also studied verse from Michaela’s latest anthology of poems - Reaching the Stars, Poems about Extraordinary Women and Girls.

Michaela from Uppingham, said: “It was fantastic to mark National Poetry Day at Leighfield School.

“I was very impressed with the children’s poems and their enthusiasm for verse.

“I started the chain of poetry in Uppingham, the smallest town in the smallest county and I will be taking it to other schools around the UK.”

National Poetry Day is an annual event which was held this year on September 28.

It aims to inspire people throughout the UK to enjoy, discover and share poems.

People could organise events or simply post favourite lines of poetry on social media.

Details are at www.nationalpoetryday.co.uk