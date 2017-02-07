Pupils at The Bythams Primary School learn about origin of breakfast ingredients

The Bythams Primary School, in Little Bytham, took part in a Breakfast Week initiative run by Kids Country and the Central England Co-operative.

Children at The Bythams Primary School learn about breakfast ingredients as part of Breakfast Week.

The children enjoyed learning about the importance of a nutritional and energy-packed breakfast and also learned about their breakfast’s journey from farm to fork.

They helped to make pancakes, porridge and bacon sandwiches before tucking into their breakfast.

Headteacher Richard Clarke said it was a fun way for the children to learn about a healthy breakfast. He said: “It was absolutely fantastic. The children loved it . It was a real education and a fun day for the children. It got the children looking at healthy options and finding out where our food comes from. It was all about sustainable living.”

Sandra Lauridsen, education manager at Kids Country, added: “Children learn how to cook tasty pancakes and how the wheat they are made from is planted, grown and harvested before being turned into flour. They learn how a pig farming enterprise runs, and all the hard work that goes into producing that lovely bacon rasher. We also have a farmer on hand with his tractor to make the lessons as interactive and as engaging as possible.”

Making pancakes as part of Breakfast Week at The Bythams Primary School.

A pupil enjoys a sandwich as part of Breakfast Week.