Pupils were taken on a trip round the world from their classroom as they created Aboriginal-style art.

The youngsters at Wittering Primary School took part in the event which focused on the distinctive dot-style artwork of the Australians.

Sarah Sutherill, the school’s art co-ordinator, dreamt up the theme of the day.

She said: “The pupils were really enthusiastic and they really enjoyed it.

“I wanted to do something that all the pupils could do and it was a success all round.”