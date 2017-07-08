Pupils Race for Life at school

Pupils at Bourne Academy took part in their own Race for Life event on Friday last week - called Race at our Place.

Money from the popular event, which took place in the school grounds, and the event raised more than £1,500 for Cancer Research UK with money still coming in.

It was the first time the school had taken part in the event, which runs similarly to the main Race for Life events, but organisers at the school said it was such a success, it certainly wouldn’t be the last.

Pupils and staff, both male and female, completed five laps of the 1km route around the school grounds in order to fully complete the 5km distance and receive their medals.

A special mention must go out to Year 8 pupils Ellie Lindsay and Grace Groucott for raising a staggering £1,200 on their own in honour of family friend Allison Law who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in January this year.

Allison, along with Lynzey Moore, Ellie’s mum, attended the event to help present the finishers with medals and show their support for all the runners by cheering them on.

Gemma Wrigley, head of Warwick House who helped organise the event, said: “Another successful charity event at Bourne Academy, which we hope will grow over the next few years – well done to everyone involved!

“So many of our pupils and staff either know someone who has cancer, or who has sadly passed away from the disease - we enjoy fundraising for those in our local community and beyond so thought we’d give it a go.”

In addition to the running event, the ‘Let’s Get Cooking’ club made 350 fairy cakes and held a bake sale in order to help raise money. This alone raised more than £90!