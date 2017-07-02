Pupils racing to help fight cancer

Sports mad youngsters took part in the Race for Life to help raise funds to aid Cancer Research UK.

Pupils at Oakham CofE Primary School took part in a sponsored run round the school field.

Headteacher Steve Cox said: “Cancer is something which touches most people’s lives.

“The pupils loved it and they were being quite competitive. I am very proud of them and I hope that we have raised a lot of money for a worthwhile cause.

“We did the Race for Life last year too.”

The school, on Burley Road, in Oakham, also held its summer fete on the same day.

There was a host of activities including welly wrangling.