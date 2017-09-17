Put Angel Fair into your diary

For the last two days in November the grounds of Elton Hall will be transformed into a Winter wonderland, hosting a wide variety of high-end Christmas stalls to inspire and complete your seasonal shopping list.

The Angel Fair 2017 will take place on November 29 and 30 in the beautiful grounds of the hall, a Gothic house built off the A605 between Peterborough and Oundle in the 12th century and owned by the Proby family since 1660.

Organised by Lady Victoria Leatham for the second year, the event promises to be the place to buy everything you need for the festive period, including gifts from international sellers ranging from luxury jewellery by Barbara Acton-Bond to stocking fillers, children’s toys and decorations.

You can also buy a wide assortment of food to feast on from French pate to pork pies and treat yourself to a bottle of something special.

All profits from the Angel Fair will be split between three charities: The British Heart Foundation, Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) and Sue Ryder’s Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Last year’s inaugural event, which was held at Thorpe Hall, raised more than £30,000.

Refreshments will be available throughout and there will even be a present wrapping service, so you can put your feet up and enjoy a warming Winter drink while the angels do the hard work for you!

The event will take place on Wednesday, November 29, from 11am to 8pm and Thursday, November 30, from 10am to 3pm.

Admission is £5 per person and children under 12 get in free.

For more information visit www.theangelfair.co.uk