Putting the fun into fundraising on Children in Need day

Schools, businesses and organisations gave Pudsey a helping paw and raised thousands of pounds for the BBC’s Children in Need appeal.

Screened on Friday last week, the annual tele-thon raised a record £46m and paid tribute to the late host of the programme Sir Terry Wogan who died earlier this year.

Children in Need at Bourne Academy EMN-161121-131333001 EMN-161121-131333001

Across Stamford, Rutland and Bourne, generous people once again did their bit to contribute to the total, which helps children across the UK. Among those featured on the programme who had been helped by the Children in Need appeal was Wansford youngster Seb Goold, who lost his leg when he fell from a moving coach.

First off the fundraising mark was 2nd Stamford Beavers, who were busily doing their bit before the big day. The youngsterss carried out a range of experiments dressed as mad scientists to raise money. It was their first time helping this worthwhile cause as 2nd Stamford Beavers are a new colony which only formed in September.

Volunteers from the Cards for Good Causes shop in St John’s Church, Stamford, turned their attentions from selling festive cards for a range of good causes to baking and selling a delicious range of sweet treats. As ever, they were thrilled with the goodwill of their regular customers who helped them raise a whopping £180.

At Bourne Academy, a huge £2,132.42 was raised with a variety of events. Sixth form students and staff came in fancy dress whilst the rest of the school were in non-uniform. A cake sale at break time started off the events of the day and were baked by the school’s ‘Let’s Get Cooking’ club. Ingredients were donated to the school by staff, students and parents and baked on Thursday evening after school. Sticking with the baking theme, the six heads of houses took part in a ‘Bake-Off Technical Challenge’ on Thursday lunchtime to raise some money. The staff had 20 minutes to make eight pancakes, of which two had to be flipped, and served with a fresh chocolate sauce. The joint winners were Mrs Lawson (Red-Hereward House) for the pancakes with Mr Dobbs (Orange–Galileo House) for the chocolate sauce. The bake-off challenge continued with the show stopper round which took place in the staff room on Children In Need day – Mr Leonard (Green–Mays House) was the winner of the show cake category with an amazing Malteaser themed cheesecake; Miss Wrigley (Blue – Warwick House) won the cupcake category with black forest gateaux cupcakes.

Children in Need at Bourne Academy EMN-161121-131343001 EMN-161121-131343001

The school enjoyed an extended lunchtime to ensure enough time to get involved in all the activities around the school; each house provided three different stalls including tombola, face painting, lemon bobbing, sweet stall, photo booth funsies, guess the number of sweets in the jar, penalty shoot-out and a treasure map activity to name a few. A highlight of the day was ‘Soak the Teacher’ which took place outside; Mr Dobbs, Mr Hind and Mr Bryan were the staff in the stocks and the students enjoyed throwing their sponges! Musical entertainment was provided throughout lunchtime, again, showing off the talent that is amongst the pupils in the school.

It was a fun Friday for the children and practitioners at the Acorn Childcare Centre in Stamford, who all dressed up as their favourite film characters to raise money for the appeal, while children at Brooke Hill Academy in Oakham were also brightly coloured. They raised an incredible £264.56 by bringing in a donation in return for wearing spotty or yellow clothing. A giant Pudsey was filled three times over by all the change brought in. The children were even in charge of counting the money raised and staff said it was an amazing effort from the children and their generous families.

At Great Casterton Primary School, there was a cake sale and a variety of stalls for the children to enjoy. The children and staff all came dressed in spotty clothes and staff were delighted to raise £232 but not so thrilled to also collect €2!

It also proved to be a busy day at St Peter’s School in Wymondham, with the children wearing spots and taking part in an obstacle course on the school field. The older children enjoyed helping the younger children and even though it was a cold day, everyone took part with their usual enthusiasm.

Children in Need at Bourne Academy EMN-161121-131414001

The children then took part in a quiz prepared by the school’s charity reps and as well as supporting the Children in Need appeal, the pupils also brought in shoeboxes for the Operation Christmas Child campaign which sends the boxes filled with gifts to needy child around the world.

And on Saturday, the D’Ukes of Rutland Ukulele Club busked in the cold weather on the High Street in Oakham for more than two hours with all the proceeds going to Children in Need. They managed to raise £358.86 thanks to the generosity of passers-by.

Brooke Hill Academy pupils George Worthington, Charlie Shahrami-Niya and Rachel Viney (all Year 6 pupils). EMN-161121-105834001 EMN-161121-105834001