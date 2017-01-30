Quiz event boosts renovation funds at All Saints’ and St John’s Centre in Stamford

A quiz and chips event has given a welcome boost to a campaign to raise £250,000 for a full renovation of a community centre.

More than 80 people attended the event, which was held at All Saints’ and St John’s Centre in Scotgate, earlier this month in support of the centre’s fundraising campaign for future renovation works. It raised £600.

Volunteer church centre business manager Rebecca Goff said: “We were delighted with the response to our first fundraising event for 2017, which brought together teams from across the Stamford community who were able to enjoy a fun evening out and see first-hand the benefits of the project to renovate the centre for the future.

“ A big thank you to local businesses Snow Designs, Robinsons, Sinclairs, Riverside Fish and Chips and groups Stamford Amateur Musical Society and Music with Mummy for their support for the event.”

The fundraising campaign began in 2015 and has so far secured, more than £15,000 towards the first phase of the £250,000 project for full renovation of the building.

The trustees have recently secured the support of Messenger Construction, a building contractor and conservation specialist to help with pricing its plans, and are also one step closer to making formal grant applications with the aim of securing additional funds for the renovation works.

The current priority for fundraising is essential roof repairs, with a total cost of about £40,000. Other essential repairs have been undertaken both internally and externally for the benefit of centre users in the last six months. Further fundraising activities are being planned for 2017.

Centre trustees are keen to hear views from across Stamford on the demand for meeting/community space in Stamford and invite interested parties to complete a survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/HRJW2PQ

The results will be used as evidence of need in future grant aid applications.