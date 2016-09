Members of Dementia Support South Lincolnshire and residents at the Cedars Care Home in Bourne took part in a sponsored wheelchair race around the Wellhead Park on Thursday last week.

Everyone was in great spirits throughout and had fun taking part in the event.

Afterwards there was a cream tea waiting for all back at the Cedars.

Helen Brewster, the matron of the Cedars, said it was a pleasure raising money for Dementia Support.Photo: David Lowndes