RAF station to host colour run

Clouds of vibrant colour are coming to RAF Wittering as it hosts the Royal Air Forces Association’s first fund raising colour run on Sunday, August 20.

Runners will complete a flat 5km route whilst being showered with coloured powder made from biodegradable corn starch. RAFA Colour Chaos is the first colour run ever to be organised on an active RAF station.

Every £1 raised by runners will go towards projects that help members of the RAF family across the country; one of these is the Storybook Wings Project. Personnel who are away from their children are given recording equipment to record a chosen story. Once edited, a soundtrack is added to give each story a special feel. The completed CD is then sent to the children in a personalised CD cover.

Group Captain Tony Keeling is the Station Commander at RAF Wittering. He said: “Any parent will tell you how important a story at bedtime is. Personnel from the expeditionary engineering and logistics squadrons at RAF Wittering deploy on a regular basis, so the Storybook Wings project resonates deeply with them.”

Colour Chaos is open to members of the public, is wheelchair accessible and will suit everyone from toddlers to their grandparents.

Warrant Officer Steve Heywood is a RAFA Liaison Officer based at RAF Wittering and a Colour Chaos organiser. He said: “One thing you notice about pictures from colour runs is that they’re covered head to foot and literally everyone has got a smile on. This is going to be epic. Funds raised through Colour Chaos will help parents keep their kids happy and reassured during deployments. ”

Group Captain Keeling concluded: “I’m really happy that RAFA has asked RAF Wittering to be the venue for Colour Chaos and I’d encourage people to book now. We’re going to make sure it’s safe, there will be a terrific atmosphere and it’s going to be enormous fun.”

Anyone who is interested in Colour Chaos can register at https://www.rafa.org.uk/rafacolourchaos/ and all the necessary information for prospective colour runners can be found there.