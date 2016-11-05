RAF Wittering baby Harvey to star in calendar by Little Troopers charity

This adorable photo featuring a baby from RAF Wittering is set to feature in a special Military Moments calendar for 2017.

Harvey-Logan Holt, two-years-old, will feature as Master April in the calendar which was launched this week by the charity Little Troopers to help support more than 150,000 children who have a parent serving for their country.

The photo has been selected along with 14 others for the calendar that shows the special moments between those serving for their country and their children who they often leave behind.

Harvey’s Mum and Dad serve in the RAF Catering Squadron and are currently posted in RAF Wittering, although Dad is on Deployment at the moment.

The photo of Harvey, which also won first prize in the calendar competition, was taken at a photo shoot a year ago. It was very special because Dad had just returned from another tour of duty.

Senior Aircraftwoman Lucy Holt, 23, is Harvey’s proud mum.

She said: “I’m completely over the moon that my little man has been chosen as the 2017 calendar winner. It feels amazing that I can ring my husband who is currently deployed and tell him that his little man was this year’s winner. We are super proud of him.”

Fifteen photos were selected for the calendar’s pages and front cover along with a montage of the shortlisted photos on the back page. The charity launched a competition for the calendar and three were selected for prizes. Harvey won first prize.

Little Troopers supports children with parents serving in the British Armed Forces. They provide fundamental resources, initiatives & events to ease and aid repeated separation periods, aiming to keep parent and child connected even when miles apart.

The calendar is on sale for £9.99 and can be ordered at www.LittleTroopers.net.

l Are you putting together a 2017 calendar? Tell the Mercury and we’ll feature it. E-mail smeditor@stamfordmercury.co.uk