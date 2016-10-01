RAF Wittering engineer is inspired by Red Arrows colleagues to raise money for Jon Egging Trust

RAF Wittering engineer Corporal Dave Howard is tackling obstacle courses in memory of two Red Arrows colleagues to raise money for the Jon Egging Trust.

In July 2015, Cpl Howard, an engineering technician, led the RAF Wittering team at the world famous Nijmegen Marches in the Netherlands.

This year he has chosen to support the Jon Egging Trust by taking on the 10km Bear Grylls Survival Race in London on October 8.

Dave was part of the Red Arrows engineering team in 2011 when tragedy struck and Flight Lieutenant Jon Egging, of Morcott, was killed when his plane crashed near Bournemouth Airport in August. The following month, Flight Lieutenant Sean Cunningham was killed when he was ejected from his aircraft while it was still on the ground at RAF Scampton.

The pursuit of fitness was important to both men and this has inspired Dave to take on the challenge.

He said: “The RAF has helped me to complete some of my childhood dreams – what better way to commemorate Jon and Sean than to help raise money so other people can fulfil their dreams.”

The Jon Egging Trust works to inspire young people through aviation, teamwork and leadership; helping them to overcome adversity, identify their strengths and work towards their ambitions.

Dave’s Just Giving page can be found at http://www. justgiving.com/fundraising/dave-howard3

The London obstacle course race will be Dave’s second, having already completed the Bear Grylls Cambridge Race on August 20.

High winds on the day meant that the largest obstacle was closed for safety reasons. Nonetheless, Dave remains optimistic for the London race.

He said: “I literally have given myself a mountain to climb with this challenge, doubling the distance is a huge hurdle but training is going well and hopefully I can do the Jon Egging Trust proud.”