Rain didn’t put off fete visitors

Crowds turned out in force at a village fete despite poor weather.

The Greatford fete on Saturday (September 16) was held on the village playing field and included traditional fete games, a tombola, teas and a cake stall.

Live music came in the shape of The Chuck Norris Experience who played indie rock.

A host of refreshments were available including a real ale and gin bar plus a barbecue.

Paw Prints of Greatford were also on hand to give pet owners ‘trick training’.

Richard McDermott, one of the organisers of the event, said: “There was a significant number of villagers who turned out which was great.

“They made it a successful event despite the weather.”