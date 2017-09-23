Rain didn’t put off fete visitors

Crowds turned out in force at a village fete despite poor weather.
The Greatford fete on Saturday (September 16) was held on the village playing field and included traditional fete games, a tombola, teas and a cake stall.
Live music came in the shape of The Chuck Norris Experience who played indie rock.
A host of refreshments were available including a real ale and gin bar plus a barbecue.
Paw Prints of Greatford were also on hand to give pet owners ‘trick training’.
Richard McDermott, one of the organisers of the event, said: “There was a significant number of villagers who turned out which was great.
“They made it a successful event despite the weather.”
