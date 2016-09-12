Rain doesn’t stop people from visiting Dyke Scarecrow Festival

A host of friendly scarecrows were ready to greet visitors to Dyke on Saturday - despite unrelenting rain threatening to spoil the fun.

The third annual Dyke Scarecrow Festival saw 60 scarecrows - and hundreds of villagers - gather in the small village near Bourne for a day of damp fun.

The winner by public vote was a scarecrow called Rider and Away - showing a horse throwing his rider over a wall - but a Harry Potter themed scarecrow by the WI also impressed visitors. Cash prizes are donated to first, second and third place, by The Wishing Well in Dyke.

As well as the scarecrow trail, there was a display of classic cars although slightly fewer than planned as some owners were reluctant to get their pride and joys wet.

A farmer kindly loaned the organisers a marquee and inside there were dance shows, a dog show and craft stalls.

There were also refreshments to enjoy and while sadly there wasn’t much call for the ice cream man, who called it a day at lunchtime, the WI serving a nice warm cup of tea with a slice of cake did a roaring trade.

Sam Coles, one of the organising committee, said she was pleased with how the event went.

She said: “The villagers of Dyke came out to support us but there were also lots of new faces which was nice. This was our third year and it was certainly our biggest yet in terms of scarecrows and what we had going on.

“We had some really great scarecrows this year - some people do take it incredibly seriously but it’s worth it.”

The scarecrows were still on display on Sunday although the other activities weren’t and Sam said the committee might look to expand to two days next year.

She said: “Hopefully we will keep growing each year. It’s a true community event.”