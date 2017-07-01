Rainbows’ silence raises £592 for charity

Youngsters have raised nearly £600 for charity with sponsored silences.

Stamford Rainbows held two one hour long silences in aid of the Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity.

Members of both the group’s second and fourth groups, aged between five and seven years, took part on separate evenings.

A total of 32 Rainbows managed to raise £592 with the challenges held at their meeting place in Conduit Road, in Stamford, on June 13 and 16.

Anna Hayre, a leader of the Stamford Rainbows, praised the youngsters.

She said: “We decided to support this charity as we are called Rainbows and the charity supports children.”

The Rainbow Trust supports children with life threatening or terminal illness and their families.

The charity’s family support workers provide a lifeline and support in both the home, hospital and community for those who are in need.Photo: Lee Hellwing