Raising a glass to 50 years of conservation

A civic reception was held to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Stamford being made the first conservation area in the country.

Those attending the grand event at the town’s art centre included councillors and Roderick Fennell (pictured inset), whose father Kenneth, a planning officer at Kesteven County Council helped the town achieve its status in 1967. The event was the culmination of an eight-day exhibition on the town’s heritage organised by the Stamford Civic Society.

Gwyneth Gibbs, chairman of the society, said: “It went well, people enjoyed themeselves.” She’s pictured above with Mayor and Mayoress Tony and Val Story and Audrey and Max Sawyer.Photo: Lee Hellwing