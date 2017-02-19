Raising awareness during British Heart Foundation’s National Heart Month

South Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group is backing the British Heart Foundation’s National Heart Month, this February.

With Cardiovascular Disease the umbrella term for all diseases of the heart and circulation, still the UK’s biggest killer, responsible for one death every seven minutes, the CCG have urged everyone to support the campaign. Patients, carers and the general public are urged to make some simple changes to their lifestyles to bring about long term health.

Today alone:

l 435 people will lose their lives through CVD and more than 100 of those will be younger than 75.

l Seven million people fight their daily battles with CVD.

l 515 people will go to hospital due to a heart attack

l 190 people will die from a heart attack

l 12 babies will be diagnosed with a heart defect.

National Heart Month focusses on small changes to help prevent the onset of disease.

Dr Kevin Hill, chairman of NHS South Lincolnshire CCG, said: “We all need to care for our hearts by considering what we eat, cutting back on alcohol, quitting smoking and increasing our levels of activity which can be as simple as taking the stairs instead of a lift.

“Helping to eliminate the big risk factors, controlling cholesterol and keeping blood pressure safe have a positive impact on health and wellbeing; especially the heart. It is still a sad fact that if you suffer a cardiac arrest out of hospital in the UK, you’re treatment is still less effective than if you’d taken steps to promote a healthy lifestyle.

“The UK is lagging behind other nations in terms of treatment and care; this must change and making long term changes to your lifestyle can help, significantly.”

To find out more about the lifestyle changes you can make visit the British Heart Foundation’s website at www.bhf.org.uk