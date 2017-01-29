Raver caught with £4,500 worth of ecstasy in his pants at Twyford Woods

A man was caught with thousands of pounds worth of ecstasy as he left an illegal rave at Twyford Woods, Lincoln Crown Court was told.

Steven Kelly hid the drugs in his underpants but was stopped and searched as he left the site.

Hal Ewing, prosecuting, told the court: “As the officer began to search him he could feel something concealed down the front of the defendant’s trousers. He asked Kelly what it was and the defendant initially replied it was nothing.”

Moments later Kelly confessed, telling the officer “I’ve got some pills in my pants”.

Kelly then removed the package from his trousers and admitted he believed it was a stash of ecstasy tablets. He also had £180 cash on him.

He said he found the package of tablets on the grounds and picked them up with the intention of taking them home to check what they were.

Mr Ewing said the package contained 455 tablets which were worth around £4,500 and the sheer volume of the tablets indicated that Kelly was dealing in ecstasy.

But in evidence Kelly denied selling drugs and told the jury he really had found the package.

Kelly, 27, of Bishopston, Bristol, denied possession of ecstasy with intent to supply on May 24, 2015. He was cleared by a jury following a trial. He admitted illegal possession of the drugs and was given a six-month jail sentence suspended for two years with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Amiee Parkes, in mitigation, said Kelly knew he had made a mistake by picking up the package and had never denied possession of the drugs.

She said Kelly had no previous court convictions and is in regular work in the construction industry.