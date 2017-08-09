Record 309 entries to show

This year’s Uppingham Fete, Flower and Produce Show saw a record number of individual exhibitors enter.

With the weather on Sunday being kind, more than 1,500 visitors attended the event on Tods’ Piece to see tents displaying fabulous floral displays, juicy jams, perfect pictures and beautiful bakes.

The youngsters entered miniature Lego gardens, pictures of their pets and colourful works of art.

Three independent visiting judges had the unenviable task of deciding on the winners. This year saw a new exhibiting class in memory of the late Ray Ingram who was an avid supporter and producer to the show. The new trophy was presented to the winner by Ray’s wife Marian.

Nicky Jervis, chairman of the committee, said: “We feel that by posting the schedule through all of Uppingham resident’s doors this year and making it free, gave more people the opportunity to enter their wares in the show tent. This certainly worked as the number of individual entrants has shot up.

“We’re thrilled as we really want more people of all ages to be entering to keep the show going. Without the exhibitors we wouldn’t have a show at all.”

The fun dog show was, as always, well supported and with some new classes for this year, much fun was had by both dogs and their handlers.

Judge and Uppingham vet Emma had some tough choices to make.

Organisers thanked Uppingham Veterinary Practice for their time and treat donations and Thorpe-By-Water Cattery and Kennels for donating the winners rosettes.

A host of trade stands old and new including Rutland Farm Park of Oakham, food, hand-made goods and charity stalls were present, along with the committee’s own Bettsie’s Tea and Cake Stall offering traditional afternoon cream teas in china cups and saucers with the obligatory hay bales.

The children were entertained with demonstrations by the Vikings, a bouncy castle and inflatable slide. The Pimms tent operated in conjunction with the football club offering refreshments, next to the band tent which hosted Jason Chandler’s Jazz Quartet.

Rutland Radio presenter Rob Persani was also there.

The committee thanked schedule sponsors, businesses in Uppingham and surrounding villages for their raffle prize donations, Uppingham Town Council and Friends of the Committee and GO Cars.

The committee is always looking for new members to keep the Uppingham Fete, Flower and Produce Show alive and going from strength to strength.

If you are interested in joining the committee, e-mail Uppinghamshow@gmail.com to find out more.