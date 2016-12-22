Redundancy shock for private ambulance firm staff at Christmas

Up to 15 members of staff are thought to have been made redundant at a private ambulance firm in the run up to Christmas.

The Mercury understands that Human Touch Ambulance Ltd launched a consultation over the future of 15 healthcare assistants (HCAs) in mid-November.

The company – which has a head office in Bourne and a base in South Witham – has contracts with NHS ambulance trusts and offers a range of services including emergency service provision, event medical cover and patient transfer services.

A staff member, who asked not be named, said: “Fifteen of us were told by email that various options were on the table, but I ended up being made redundant on December 2. It was a huge shock. We all worked really hard and loved the job – but feel very sad about how it has been handled.”

Human Touch Ambulance Ltd would not confirm exactly how many staff were made redundant. A spokesman said: “We are devastated to have had to let some of our colleagues go shortly before Christmas, but – as a small company – we have to respond very quickly to changes in customer demand.

“In this case a change in client needs left us with too many ambulance care assistants on the books, and we had no option but to carry out a consultation on redundancies. This involved speaking to those affected face-to-face and exploring options for work elsewhere in the company but also, sadly, it resulted in some of our colleagues leaving us.

“We operate in a very dynamic sector and hope we will be able to work with them again before too long.”