Remembrance garden opened

A quiet place for people to reflect and remember sacrifices made by armed forces during wars across the globe was opened in Market Deeping.

Veterans, cadets and other dignitaries were on hand to open the Garden of Remembrance at Riverside Park in the town.

Opening of the Market Deeping memorial gardens. Mayor Wayne Lester lays wreath EMN-160611-183650009

The Royal British Legion were also present with a number of standards at a short service, which took place on Sunday.

A number of wreaths were laid at the garden, including by town Mayor Wayne Lester, and a large number of residents also attended the service.

The opening of the garden in the lead up to Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday was part of the Legion’s Poppy Appeal for this year.