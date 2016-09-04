Reminder to get dogs microchipped in Bourne and the Deepings

Dog owners in the Deepings and Bourne are being reminded to get their pets microchipped or risk being handed a £500 fine.

A new law came into force across the UK in April making owners responsible for both microchipping and registering their animals’ details on an authorised commercial database, according to the Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015.

This can be done at veterinary surgeries in Bourne, Market Deeping and across South Kesteven, or through national dog charities.

It is now illegal for their pets not to be microchipped and Coun Nick Craft, executive member for environment at South Kesteven District Council, said: “Most dog owners already have their pets microchipped but for those who haven’t, it’s easy to arrange with a quick appointment at a vets.

“Some charities even offer discounted chipping so there are options available to ensure, as an owner, you are in line with this year’s change in the law.”