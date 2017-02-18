Renovation work nearly complete at Stamford Station

Network Rail is in the final stage of a number of improvements to Stamford Station as part of its railway upgrade plan.

The upgrade to the Grade II listed building has been a six month project, which will be completed by the end of this month. During the project, Network Rail has refurbished the station roof using traditional Collyweston stone, as well as installing a new canopy and resurfacing the platform.

Network Rail has worked closely with East Midlands Trains and the Railway Heritage Trust on the work, which has cost over £1million. The Railway Heritage Trust provided a grant of £150,000, which was used to install the canopy.

Gary Walsh, area director for Network Rail, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to provide the people of Stamford with the station that they deserve.

“It’s a beautiful building and the work we have carried out retains the station’s unique architectural character.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all users of the station for their patience whilst this work was carried out as part of our Railway Upgrade Plan.”

Andrew Conroy, customer experience director for East Midlands Trains, added: “We’re pleased to have worked with Network Rail and the Railway Heritage Trust to deliver these improvements at Stamford station. We hope the changes and improved facilities will be welcomed by customers using the station.”

Andy Savage, executive director of the Railway Heritage Trust, said the trust had been happy to have been involved with the project.

He said: “We were consulted from an early stage, and able to suggest the redesign of the canopy to a more traditional style, replacing a structure that, whilst dating from at least 1907, can only be described as a bodge. We were very happy to give a substantial grant towards the new canopy.

“Although we were not directly involved, we also congratulate Network Rail on the excellent work on the Collyweston slated roofs of the building, with the original material used once more, and highly skilled craftsmen brought in to install it. This is a classic case of providing modern facilities whilst maintaining a heritage station.”