Repairs promised to faulty lights at sheltered housing

A sheltered housing provider has vowed to repair faulty lights after angry residents complained they had been left in darkness.

Several people living in The Lodge, in Stamford Road, Oakham, claimed that lights which illuminate public areas of the site have not worked recently.

The site is run by Spire Homes which claims it has carried out some repairs to the lights and that it plans more.

Resident Brian Newton, 57, said: “Vulnerable people live here who could fall plus doctors and paramedics call at all hours and cannot find their way in the dark.

“No-one has been hurt but it’s an accident waiting to happen. We are fed up about it.”

A Spire Homes spokesman said: “On Wednesday, June 21, we were informed that a section of external lighting at one of our schemes wasn’t working.

“Our contractors visited later that day to investigate and make the repair.

“There was a further report of a problem with another section of the lighting on Tuesday, June 27, but this has since been resolved.

“While the lightning has passed required inspections, an intermittent fault has been discovered and, as a result, recommendations have been made for the installation of a new circuit and consumer unit.

“We are aiming to resolve this issue as soon as possible and would like to apologise to the residents for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience.”