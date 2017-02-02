Report highways issues online and save taxpayers’ cash

‘Be our eyes and ears on the roads,’ is the message to drivers in the area from the county’s highways department.

If you spot a pothole, faulty traffic light or any other highways issue, Lincolnshire County Council wants you to let it know via its online reporting system.

The system, which can be found at www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/faultreporting, is the quickest and easiest way to alert the highways team to an issue.

And unlike emails, phone calls and third-party websites, reports made in this way are at a significantly lower cost to the authority.

Another disadvantage of using third-party websites is that it is more difficult for the council to keep you updated.

In contrast, the council’s online system allows you to sign up for direct updates, telling you what action is being taken and when the issue is likely to be resolved.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Once we’re aware of a problem, we can get it dealt with.

“But although we regularly inspect all our roads, with more than 5,000 miles of highways to look after, it’s simply not possible for us to be aware of all issues, all of the time.

“That means we do rely on people bringing things to our attention.

“However, around 85 per cent of these reports currently come through via telephone, email or third-party websites such as Fix My Street or Fill That Hole, all of which cost the council money.

“If people took the quicker and easier option of using our own online reporting system, it would save a significant amount of taxpayers’ cash.

“And if you use our own system as opposed to a third-party website, we’ll also be able to keep in touch and update you on what action is being taken and when the issue is likely to be dealt with.

“So it really is the best option for both of us.”

Although the online system can be used to raise most issues, anything that poses an immediate danger should be reported by calling 01522 782070. Outside of office hours, such emergencies should be reported to the police via their 101 phone number.