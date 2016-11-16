Research officer visits Stamford Parkinson’s Support Group

The Stamford Parkinson’s Support Group was delighted to welcome research communications officer Sophie Mclachlan to its meeting on Tuesday last week.

Sophie visited on behalf of the charity Parkinson’s UK to speak about the research that is currently being undertaken to both cure and treat the disease.

Members of the group found the talk extremely interesting and informative. Sophie answered everyone’s questions and prompted many discussions.

During her visit, the Stamford Parkinson’s Support group presented Sophie with a cheque for £1,000 to donate to the Parkinson’s UK charity on their behalf.

The money has been raised locally by residents of Stamford and will be put towards funding the charity’s invaluable research.

The Stamford Parkinson’s Support Group meets at St Mary and St Augustine’s Church, Broad Street, 10,30am to 12.30pm on the first Tuesday of every month.

Due to the Christmas break, the next meeting will be held in February 2017.

If you would like more information about joining the group contact Liz Knowles on 01780 720 789 or via e-mail elizabethknowles44@gmail.com