Residents can now view where grotspots in area are reported

Residents in South Kesteven can now view where reports on The Big Clean are being highlighted and what could be tackled in their neighbourhoods.

Hundreds of reports have been submitted at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean and on 01476 40 60 66 where information can be left on ‘grotspots’, litter, weeds, fly-tipping and graffiti.

All reports can be viewed on the webpage and show where SKDC will make assessments on the information supplied when operations commence next month.

Already, there are several reports made for the Stamford and Bourne areas.

Volunteers and businesses are also encouraged to register their support on the website so they can help the council on its drive to raise the street standard in the district.

South Kesteven District Council’s cabinet member for environment Coun Dr Peter Moseley said: “Thank you to all those individuals, community groups and local councillors that have already taken the time to report issues. It’s been very encouraging to see how much people want to join us as we improve the cleanliness of our streets.

“You can easily check online to see what’s already been reported, and then if there’s an area we don’t know about, just use the reporting tool at www.southkesteven.gov.uk/skbigclean, or give us a call on 01476 40 60 66.”

Follow #SKBigClean as the project develops.