Residents’ fear over link road

Residents expressed fears that a link road for a new 1,300 home housing estate could cause traffic chaos at a packed meeting held to discuss the issue.

South Kesteven District Council’s draft Local Plan, a blueprint for new development, includes proposals for the housing estate to the north of Stamford - behind Stamford Welland Academy and stretching to Borderville Sports Centre.

The development is set to include an east to west link road, to connect it to the rest of the rest of the town.

Although SKDC has not revealed where the road will be, residents who live on the Rutland Heights estate, are concerned it will connect via Sidney Farm Lane, which has a 30mph speed limit.

At a meeting on Monday, held at Malcolm Sargent Primary School, residents claimed that if this happens it will add to the safety risk to pedestrians caused by congestion and speeding on Sidney Farm Lane, contributed to by HGVs which are above the legal 7.5 tonne weight limit.

The meeting was organised by campaign group Rutland Heights Community Association and residents quizzed councillors on how their concerns are being addressed.

Among the residents speaking was Karl Dyson, campaign group chairman, who said: “Sidney Farm Lane is already overloaded enough without the addition of an extra 1,300 houses.”

Another was Sarah Iveson who said she was concerned about the safety of children who attend schools in the area. She said: “We have lorries speeding on a road which is readily used, that is what we are concerned about.”

Other residents complained that signage reminding drivers of weight limits on Sidney Farm Lane is poor.

Lincolnshire county councillor David Brailsford (Con), who represents Stamford West, was there to hear residents’ concerns.

Coun Brailsford explained landowners Burghley Estate hope to have a meeting with MPs to discuss traffic issues in Stamford.

He also said the county council is currently conducting a traffic study in Stamford which would help planning officers determine “viable options” for the construction of new roads when considering planning applications.

Those attending cheered when resident Carl Killgren gave a presentation on congestion in which he presented an alternative suggestion for a link road, which he said would cost less than a route cutting through Sidney Farm Lane, not add to current congestion and attract more visitors to the town in the future.

Stamford town councillor David Taylor (Ind), and chairman of Stamford First - the group putting together te town’s Neighbourhood Plan, read the town council’s response to SKDC on the 1,300 home proposal, which asked asked that ‘if the development is passed it finds provision for the volume of traffic along the route in consultation with residents’. He urged residents to raise their concerns to the district council, adding: “The first thing you should do is contact the planning officers.”

The residents had previously voiced their concerns at a Stamford Town Council meeting.