Restaurant and flats planned for prominent Stamford venue

A prominent Grade II-listed building in the heart of Stamford is to be given a new lease of life as a restaurant and four flats.

Owner Warrant Investments Plc has already begun transforming the ground-floor of the former Riverside Café building, in Wharf Road, into a restaurant, complete with new outside dining platform – with a tenant expected to be announced shortly.

Now, after planning permission was granted last week, builders will start dividing the top floor of the building into four flats.

The building – which comprises of a mid-19th century Toll House fronting onto St Mary’s Hill, and an adjoining 18th century warehouse extending eastwards – was used for several decades as a nightclub and latterly as a bar and an antiques centre.

But is has stood empty for several years.

A planning application for the flats was approved at a meeting of South Kesteven District Council’s Development Management Committee last week.

Permission was granted despite objections from Stamford Town Council which said in a submission the conversion “would destroy the original character and purpose of this listed building”.

Ross Thain, who is acting as an agent for the developer, told the Mercury: “The town council had some concerns, but these have all been allayed and the committee was satisfied the application is not only appropriate but will be beneficial to the building.

“It has stood empty for some time and, at the moment, is occupied only by pigeons.

“The developers are ready and waiting to restore the building to its former glory.”