Restaurant launches new function room

A pizza restaurant celebrated the opening of its new function room and cocktail lounge with an evening of music and entertainment.

On Friday more than 300 people packed into Country Lounge Restaurant Pizzeria and Bar to toast the opening of the new 100-seater room which the restaurant has created so it can host more events.

Guests were treated to a hog roast and pizza and Italian specialities buffet courtesy of one of the owners. Salvatore Santamaria and enjoyed music from The Top Banana Band and Elvis Cabaret by Allen Freeman

Ruth Philbin, another one of the owners, said: “It was amazing everybody had a great time. We just couldn’t get people off the dancefloor. It really was a dance till you get drop night.”

The Grainstore Brewery were also present with the launch of the new Rutland Cider which restaurant customers will be able to enjoy throughout the summer.

Country Lounge serves up an extensive menu of British and Italian food including fresh pizzas baked in a traditional wood fired Italian pizza oven.

Photos: Lee Hellwing