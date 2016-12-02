Retro gifts and vintage wine on offer at Stamford auction

Customers at Batemans Auctioneers, in Ryhall Road, Stamford, will enjoy mince pies and mulled wine at a sale this Saturday.

There will be plenty of potential Christmas presents up for grabs, including a 1930s Wilfrid Wood watercolour of St Martins, Stamford, to vintage Action Man figures and diamond rings.

The sale will start at 10am with the Vintage and Attic section, where you can find all sorts including a 1970s retro lamp, pretty tea sets and even a Christmas tree.

At 1pm the Fine Art and Antiques sale begins which this month has a specialist toy and fine wine section. Whether it is dressing your table for the big day with a Royal Worcester dinner service and silver cutlery, filling your glasses with fine vintage Champagne, or giving that all important and unique present, you’ll find all you need for the big day.

Viewing will take place today between 10am and 7pm. The sale starts at 10am on Saturday, with viewing from 9am.