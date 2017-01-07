Revamped area outside St Michael’s Church, Stamford, is officially opened

A ceremony has been held to reopen the revamped area outside St Michael’s Church in the centre of Stamford.

The project, spearheaded by Stamford Urban Group and the Stamford Civic Society, has seen paving either relaid or replaced, a new pathway created, new turf laid and new benches installed.

Mayor John Dawson with Don Lambert, chair of Stamford Urban Group, cut the ribbon EMN-170501-122619009

The churchyard is a popular spot for shoppers and those who live and work in the town centre to take a seat and a enjoy a break.

Addressing guests at the event on Thursday, Stamford Urban Group member Graddon Rowlands said the official opening marked the culmination of many months of work.

He thanked those involved with the project – including mayor John Dawson, town clerk Patricia Stuart-Mogg, contractor Precision Landscapes and anonymous donors who funded new gates bearing the town’s coat of arms, and a hawthorn tree.

Mr Rowlands said: “We hope you will agree it is a substantial improvement on what was here before.”

A view of the churchyard

The bulk of the funding for the project came from the Harry Skells Trust – set up with proceeds from the estate of former town councillor Harry Skells who died in 1955.

Councillor Dawson said: “Harry Skells was a generous benefactor and his money was invested wisely.

“Without him, there would have a been a shop or two on this site many years ago.

“Everyone involved in this project and others – town councillors, the urban group, Skells Trust, the civic society – give up their time for free and the town is all the better for it.”