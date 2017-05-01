Revamped McDonald’s is a hit

A fast food chain in Stamford has reopened following a major digital makeover which is already proving popular with customers.

The McDonald’s at Stamford Retail Park in Ryhall Road reopened last week after a three-week closure and has been busy since.

There are now four self-order kiosks designed to improve the ease of ordering and a table service once food has been ordered. The kiosks also allow customers to browse the menu, look at nutritional information and personalise their meals, giving people more time to consider their food and drink choices.

These changes have been designed with changing customer needs in mind, and the dedicated dining room hosts ensure the process is as quick and easy as possible.

Matt Jarrett has been a franchisee for 17 years. He owns and operates seven restaurants in the area including the one in Stamford with his latest about to open in Ely.

He said: “Since we’ve re-opened we’ve noticed a change in how our customers are treating our restaurant.

“People who used to pop in for a quick bite to eat are staying longer to make use of the tech we now have on offer, such as our tablets and free Wi-Fi. We’ve also noticed a difference in the way people are ordering, for example people are now more aware of our healthier options such as swapping fries for a side salad or adding a fruit bag to their children’s Happy Meal.

“These changes have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and the new technology benefits everyone – whether that’s providing people with a chance to get to grips with using a tablet in a relaxed environment, or providing mums with a quick and easy way of ordering their food.”

The changes mean that more staff are able to help customers navigate the digital menu boards.

As well as the changes customers can see, the crew room for staff has also been improved to offer similar facilities and an area for training and development.

Matt said: “I have been overwhelmed with the positive response from my customers and employees. I’ve been a franchisee for 17 years and have seen the McDonald’s experience transform in this time. Our restaurants are a great leveller and are able to suit the needs of people from any background who want to come in grab a bite to eat and enjoy the atmosphere these changes have created.”