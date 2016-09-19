Rising star Izzy Bizu goes back to Stamford High School for gig

Rising music star Izzy Bizu will go back to school for a one-off concert organised by Rutland Radio.

Former Stamford High School pupil Izzy, 22, will be performing for up to 45 minutes in Stamford School’s Oswald Elliott Hall to a small audience on Tuesday, September 27.

This unique concert, arranged by Rutland Radio, has an extremely limited supply of tickets which can only be obtained through being successful in Rutland Radio’s competition.

Details are available by visiting www.rutlandradio.co.uk

Izzy’s popularity has soared in 2016, with achievements such as being shortlisted for a Brit critics’ choice award, longlisted for the BBC’s Sound of 2016 poll, touring with Sam Smith and singing the sound track for the BBC’s coverage of Euro 2016.

Izzy has now also recently released her debut album, A Moment of Madness, featuring acclaimed singles Diamond and White Tiger.

September 27 will prove to be a busy day for Izzy. In the morning, she is scheduled to be the guest on Radio 1’s prestigious Live Lounge show.

From there she is making the returning journey to Stamford to perform this exclusive concert.