Road safety message driven home by staff at Stamford opticians

A Stamford optician is calling on people to have their eyes tested to help their focus and confidence on the roads this winter.

Driving in the dark, snowy weather and roundabouts were among the top motoring fears flagged up in the survey commissioned by Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care as part of its ‘You Can’t See the Signs Campaign’.

More than half of those surveyed said they experience anxiety when driving.

Manager Felicity Wyer of the Ironmonger Street branch, said: “It’s no wonder people find it stressful on the roads when you have busy traffic, poor visibility and the actions of other drivers to contend with.

“We were surprised however by how many people lack confidence to drive in certain conditions.”