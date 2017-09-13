Roman Bank in Stamford closed after tree falls onto a car

A Stamford road has been closed by police after a tree fell onto a car.

The tree crashed onto the BMW in Roman Bank overnight and is blocking the whole of the road.

Police received a report about the incident at 5.48am.

No people were in the car at the time the tree fell but the owner has been informed about what happened.

The road will remain closed until the Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department arrive at the scene and make an assessment.