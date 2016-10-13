Rugby star Matt Hampson among those evacuated from London Zoo after reports of an escaped gorilla

Paralysed rugby player Matt Hampson is among those to have been evacuated from London Zoo following reports of an escaped gorilla.

According to Twitter, Matt, from Cold Overton, was due to give a talk at the zoo later tonight (Thursday, October 13).

On his Twitter account @Hambofoundation, he said: “Well that’s the first time that has happened, was doing a talk at London Zoo this evening but evacuated because of an escaped Gorilla!”

National media is reporting that ZSL London says it is “managing an incident” but visitors have taken to Twitter to say they have been evacuated.

Matt, who lives in Cold Overton, set up the Matt Hampson Foundation to help injured young people after being paralysed from the neck down while training with the England Under-21s 10 years ago. He regularly gives talks on the aims of the foundation.