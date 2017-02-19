Rural business network chooses Change Agents UK as its charity of the year

A rural business network which launched last week has chosen Rutland-based charity Change Agents UK as its charity of the year.

Women in Rural Enterprise (WiRE) Leicestershire and Rutland Network has been founded by Claire McFadden owner of printing firm Full Square in Leicester, Jane Batty from Ripple Partners in Caldecott who specialises in people development and Megan Allen from Rural Roots PR in Oakham, to create a networking experience with a difference and reach out to similar-minded rural entrepreneurs.

They hosted the first meeting of the group at Oakham Castle last week, which was attended by 37 women and announced the partnership with Change Agents UK at the event.

Spokesman Megan Allen said: “We chose Change Agents UK as we wanted to work with a small, local charity that has similar beliefs to us.

“We want to sustain the beautiful countryside that we are fortunate to work in and Change Agents UK not only helps to do that, but it encourages young people to adopt business principles that will sustain the future and places them in rural enterprise.”

It is hoped that the money raised by the group at this year’s events will be used to host a CV writing and careers workshop for young people who are looking to work in sustainable businesses or start their own rural business.

Marissa Watts, CEO of Change Agents UK, which is based in Oakham Railway Station said: “As a long-standing Rutland-based charity and not-for-profit organisation, we are delighted to have been chosen as WiRE’s charity of the year.

“We look forward to our involvement with WiRE and hope to bring further value to the local area using the money raised.”

The next meeting of WiRE will be held on March 9 at The Manor in Tur Langton but is already fully-booked. To keep up to date with what’s on, search for WiRE Leicestershire and Rutland on Facebook.