Rural Roots veg box scheme is proving a success this Christmas

A Christmas dinner box scheme is delivering local produce to doorsteps across Rutland this festive season.

Vic Uttley, who owns Rutland Roots, a fruit and vegetable box scheme based in Langham, has recruited other local food producers to deliver a full Christmas dinner to customers across the area this week.

Working from Zetland Plants in Burley Road, Langham, Vic and her partner Darren already run a successful weekly delivery scheme of their own fruit, vegetables, eggs, logs and kindling across the county.

She said: “We want people to support local producers and for people to see the difference it makes to the quality of their food, so we’ve worked with March House Farm in Great Dalby near Melton to deliver free range meats and The Lotus Bakery in Oakham for delicious handmade mince pies so that they can source almost everything they need for Christmas dinner from the Rutland area.”

Vic and Darren started Rutland Roots in 2015 to get out in the fresh air a bit more and to fill a gap in the market for a locally grown fruit and vegetables box scheme.

Among the produce they are out delivering are free range turkeys and geese, gammon, eggs, Brussels sprouts on the stalk, leeks, parsnips and even satsumas – the perfect Christmas feast.

Vic said: “We deliver for free within 10 miles of Langham which makes a huge difference to a lot of people.

“Many of my customers are elderly or live on their own in villages and can’t easily get to the markets, so I always stop for a chat and I think that sets us apart from everyone else.

“More people are starting to buy local produce because they’re aware of the benefits. They want to know where their food is coming from and we’ll be working hard in the new year to further promote a healthy lifestyle rich in fruit and vegetables, sharing our favourite seasonal recipes and encouraging people to support local food producers.”

Following the success of this year’s Christmas box scheme, Vic hopes to do more in the future.

She added: “We will definitely look into doing something similar for Easter and I’d love to be able to build up our list of suppliers to provide even more local produce for our customers, such as cheese, milk and other essentials.”

Orders for Christmas are now closed, but there will be a stall at Zetland Plants selling fruit, vegetables and eggs tomorrow and Christmas Eve from 8am to 1pm.

For more information about Rutland Roots email info@rutlandroots.co.uk or find them on Facebook.