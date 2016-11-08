Rutland County Council erects scaffolding to demonstrate size and impact of planned new Vision’s Children’s Centre building

Scaffolding has temporarily been erected on the Oakham Library site to show the size and shape of the proposed new Visions Children’s Centre building.

The controversial development, which has been approved by Rutland County Council’s cabinet but rejected by its development control committee, would see the centre relocate from its current base at Catmose College to a new building adjacent to the library.

The matter is due to be discussed by the full council at a meeting on Monday, November 14. The temporary scaffold structure has been put in place to demonstrate the nature, size and impact of the proposed building, were it to go ahead. The scaffolding will be removed on Friday, and images of the structure will form part of a presentation at the meeting.

Plans for the new children’s centre building were presented to the council’s Development Control and Licensing Committee on Tuesday, October 25, but refused by seven votes to four on the grounds that designs for the new building were inappropriate and would have a negative impact on the surrounding conservation area.

Local residents had previously cited a number of concerns with the plans, including a lack of parking in the area, increased traffic, and a perceived lack of communication with those living nearby.

Members of the committee who voted against the refusal subsequently requested the decision be referred to the next full council meeting for further consideration.

The meeting on Monday, November 14, will take place at 7pm in the main council chamber. The agenda and reports can be found on the council’s website at www.rutland.gov.uk

Public seating at council meetings is limited and anyone planning to attend is advised to arrive in good time.