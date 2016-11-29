Rutland County Council issues safety advice as temperatures drop

As temperatures plummet, Rutland County Council is urging people to look out for vulnerable friends, family members and neighbours.

The Met Office has issued a Level 2 cold weather alert across the East Midlands, triggered when there will be average temperatures of 2 degrees centigrade or below over a 48-hour period.

Cllr Richard Clifton, the council’s Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care, said: “People should check weather forecasts before heading out, ensure they wear lots of thin layers, and have plenty of warm food and drinks to stay warm.

“They should also wear shoes with a good, slip-resistant grip to prevent any accidental falls. When indoors it’s critical that people stay warm, particularly if they are aged 65 or over, have long-term health conditions or young children.”

The Cold Weather Plan for England, which can be viewed at www.gov.uk/phe sets out a series of actions that health and social care organisations, voluntary and community groups, and individuals can take and plan for cold temperatures to help reduce cold-related illnesses and deaths.

Top tips to prepare for colder weather:

*Look out for friends and family who may be vulnerable to the cold and ensure they have access to warm food and drinks and are managing to heat their homes adequately.

*Try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C, particularly if you are not mobile, have long term illness or are 65 or over.

*Stay tuned for weather forecasts, ensure you are stocked with food and medications in advance, have deliveries or ask a friend to help.

*Take weather into account when planning your activity over the following days.

*If eligible seek entitlements and benefits such as Winter Fuel Payments and Cold Weather Payments, which are available to some.

*If you meet the criteria register for priority service with your energy and water suppliers.

*Avoid exposing yourself to cold or icy outdoor conditions if you are at a higher risk of cold related illness or falls.

*Discuss with friends and neighbours about clearing snow and ice from in front of your house and public walkways nearby.