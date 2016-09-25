Rutland County Council’s home care service is praised by inspectors

The care and support that Rutland County Council provides to adults with learning disabilities in their homes has been rated ‘Good’ following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The council provides a 24/7 homecare service to 13 adults with learning disabilities, 12 of whom are supported to live independently at one location in Oakham.

The CQC visited Rutland on June 23, 2016, and looked at whether the homecare service is safe, effective, caring, responsive to the needs of service users and well-led. In all areas, inspectors rated the service as ‘Good’ and remarked that staff promoted independence and provided a consistent level of support.

The report states: “People told us that they felt safe in their own home. They also said that staff knew the things that they liked and always offered people choices.

“Staff knew people well and treated them with kindness and compassion.

“Staff had a clear understanding of their role and how to support people as individuals. People were involved in the planning of their care and their feedback was sought.”

Councillor Richard Clifton, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care at Rutland County Council, said: “Caring for people in the community, so that they can maintain their independence and live safely and happily at home, is one of the most important things we do.

“There are a growing number of people in Rutland who need some form of social care, whether because of disability, illness, frailty or old age. We’ve made big changes to our services so we can cope with this increased demand despite huge cuts to our funding and the CQC’s report is a credit to those staff who work tirelessly to provide the very best care possible.”

All the information regarding the CQC’s visit, including the report, is published online at www.cqc.org.uk