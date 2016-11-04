Rutland couple Tom and Nic Ray walk red carpet for London premiere of Starfish

Rutland couple Tom and Nic Ray walked the red carpet alongside stars of the big and small screen as Starfish had its London premiere.

The film, which had its premiere at the Curzon Mayfair Cinema on Thursday last week, tells the story of how Tom’s life was changed overnight when he contracted Sepsis, and how his wife and young children dealt with the aftermath.

The couple are played by Tom Riley and Downton Abbey actress Joanne Froggatt and the premiere was also attended by Jo Brand, Martin Freeman and ITV’s Mark Austin.

Tom, of Schofield Road, Oakham, had dreamed of being an actor while at university and said it was “strange” to finally get the chance to attend a film premiere.

He said: “The foyer was jam packed with journalists and we must have done 20 interviews in 30 minutes with all these flashing lightbulbs.

“It was very exciting to be alongside stars like Tom Riley and Jo Froggatt who are living the life I always dreamed of.”

Tom also got the chance to chat to comedian Jo Brand although sadly missed out on meeting Martin Freeman.

He’s also met several well-known faces including BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin and Holly Willoughby, during his “tour of the TV sofas”.

Tom, who works in the call centre at Lands’ End in Oakham but hopes to develop as a public speaker, said: “It’s been a little bit crazy over the last few weeks. It’s a totally different world to what I’m used to every day.”

The film, which was released nationwide on Friday last week, has received a largely positive response from critics and viewers alike.

Tom himself has nothing but praise for the film, which was largely shot in Rutland, and hopes it will continue to raise the profile of the UK Sepsis Trust so others do not suffer like he has.

He said: “It’s a very authentic version of the story and from one very long conversation the night before shooting started, Tom and Jo have really managed to capture the love story Nic and I have. It’s really a gruesome and at times difficult watch but it’s also a love story.

My wife is a very special woman and despite everything I still feel like the luckiest man in the world every day.”

To find out where the film is showing visit www.starfish.film and to find out more about Sepsis and the signs, visit www.sepsis.org