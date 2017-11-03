Rutland dental team’s bid to raise awareness

A dental team in Oakham will be spending this month trying to raise awareness of the risk and factors and symptoms of mouth cancer.

November is the official Mouth Cancer Action Month - a campaign to raise awareness of mouth cancer and make a difference by saving thousands of lives through early detection and prevention.

My Dentist in Burley Road, Oakham, held a free assessment evening on Wednesday to kick off the month.

And they will also be hosting a cake sale on Wednesday, November 8, when the team will be dressed in blue and raising charity funds. Anyone is welcome to drop in and meet the team.

In addition, the team will also be selling raffle tickets throughout November with the chance to win an electric toothbrush.

Tickets will be sold at the MyDentist reception for £1 a strip.

Emma Clithero, an oral health educator who has worked at the practice for two years, said: “We thought that it would be a great idea to encourage and educate the community. The disease has grown by a third in the last decade and is predicted to increase further in the coming years.

“Despite these statistics, only one in four people have ever heard of the disease.”

In the UK, more than 7,000 people were diagnosed with mouth cancer last year. The disease has grown by a third in the last decade and remains one of very few cancers which are predicted to increase further in the coming years.

Emma said: “Although there are risk factors heavily linked to the disease, mouth cancer can affect anybody – that’s why it’s so important that we all know what to look out for. The campaign is all about ‘taking action’.”

She said key things to look out for were:

l Don’t to leave a mouth ulcer unattended for more than three weeks.

l Don’t ignore any unusual lumps or swellings or red and white patches in your mouth.

l Ensure you have regular dental check-ups, as dentists automatically screen for mouth cancer as well as checking the health of the rest of the mouth and teeth.

l If you notice any changes in your mouth please speak to a dentist or doctor immediately.

To find out more call MyDentist on 01572 770579.