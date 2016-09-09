Rutland Farm Park plans charity day in aid of Bloodwise

A charity fun day is being planned at a well-known farm attraction in Rutland which is set to reopen next year after being closed since 2000.

Rutland Farm Park, in Oakham, was a popular location for school trips and family days out during the 1980s and 90s.

But it was forced to shut 16 years ago following the UK-wide foot and mouth disease outbreak and has remained closed to the public ever since.

During that time, husband and wife Julie and Clive Ball and their daughter Amy Brocklehurst-Ball have kept the site in use as a commercial cattle and sheep farm.

As renovation work continues, a planning application is set to be submitted to Rutland County Council next week, seeking permission to reopen as a public attraction in Spring 2017.

In the meantime, a charity fun day is being held at the farm on Saturday, September 24, in memory of Amy’s fiance Richard Brocklehurst who tragically died in 2013, aged just 29.

Richard had been fighting Hodgkin’s Lymphoma – a type of cancer that develops in the lymphatic system – for five years prior to his death.

Julie said: “Richard loved coming to the farm and he and Amy had planned to get marrived here. But sadly three years ago we lost him. He was such a lovely person and we’ll never forget him.

“Amy has already successfully organised a number of charity events in his honour and we hope lots of people will come and support the fun day at Rutland Farm Park.”

All proceeds from the event, which will take place between 11.30am and 4pm, will be donated to Bloodwise – the UK’s specialist blood cancer charity.

Visitors to the free event will be able to meet the animals – including a shire horse, alpacas, llamas, goats, sheep, pigs, cattle, donkeys, ponies and poultry. There will also be a play area, pedal tractors, bouncy castle, hook-a-duck, stalls and refreshments.

Car boot sale pitches are available for £7.

Pedestrian access to the fun day will be through the rear of the Rutland County Council car park, in Catmose Street, Oakham, by kind permission of the council.

Donations of prizes, cakes and offers of help on the day will be gratefully received. Call Julie on 07808719787 or e-mail rutlandfarmpark@gmail.com

Assuming permission is granted to reopen Rutland Farm Park permanently, it will feature a tea room, shop and will focus on educating the public about conservation and rare breeds.