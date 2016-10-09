Search

Rutland firm Bat and Bottle chosen to represent Small Business Saturday

Bat and Bottle founders Emma and Ben Robson EMN-160930-170102001

A Rutland company based at Oakham Enterprise Park is celebrating after being chosen as one of only 100 UK small businesses to represent this year’s Small Business Saturday campaign.

